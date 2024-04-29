Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Takes $222,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DXCM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

DexCom Stock Down 9.9 %

DXCM stock opened at $124.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.81.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,618,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,974.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,375 shares of company stock valued at $25,530,859. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

