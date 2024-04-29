Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Takes $215,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 994 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 22.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 303,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.67.

Quanta Services Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PWR opened at $261.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.87. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $265.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $2,142,151.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,691,132.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

