Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 605 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in CME Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $210.94 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.73 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.