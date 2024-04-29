Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 3,626 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 74,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 737,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,825,000 after purchasing an additional 48,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.9% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 31,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.90%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.91.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
