Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in McKesson were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.50.

McKesson Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $543.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $528.15 and a 200-day moving average of $489.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $352.34 and a 52 week high of $544.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

