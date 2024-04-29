Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases Shares of 2,114 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on APH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $120.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

