Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $260,000 Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in State Street were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in State Street by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $45,687,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in State Street by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in State Street by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 270,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

State Street Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $73.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.85.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

