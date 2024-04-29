Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys Shares of 1,426 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 75,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 272,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,110,000 after buying an additional 91,571 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $159.05 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.95 and a 200-day moving average of $149.89.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

