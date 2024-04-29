Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys Shares of 1,073 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 352,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 53,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.83.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $304.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.87. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $306.98. The stock has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

