Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 371 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $226.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.26 and a 200-day moving average of $215.32. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

