Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires New Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 484.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after purchasing an additional 275,319 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 24,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

Allstate Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $170.07 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $176.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.