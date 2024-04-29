Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 323 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 37,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 29,928 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,305 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,059 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $198.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.85. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.85 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LH. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.14.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

