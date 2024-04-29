Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $30,965,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 678,107,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,707,755,513.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $30,965,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 678,107,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,707,755,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,985,409 shares of company stock valued at $971,083,803 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $163.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.51 and a 200 day moving average of $157.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.