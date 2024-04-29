Brokerages Set Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Target Price at $3.95

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.95.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $1.25 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Purple Innovation Stock Up 1.0 %

Purple Innovation stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.43 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 22.31% and a negative return on equity of 42.60%. On average, analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Purple Innovation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $1,000,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,206,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 561,491 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 3.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,702,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,011,000 after purchasing an additional 399,139 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 189.5% in the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 336,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 220,275 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

Further Reading

