Brokerages Set Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target at $26.43

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,344.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1,252.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 33,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $14.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.78 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 17.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

