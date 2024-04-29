Bitfarms Ltd. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bitfarms in a report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bitfarms’ current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Bitfarms’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.68 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 70.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ BITF opened at $1.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $698.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 3.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. DMC Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
