Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,018 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,061,000 after acquiring an additional 55,508 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.4 %

ULTA opened at $406.39 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $500.18 and a 200-day moving average of $469.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.68 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $438.00 price objective (down previously from $585.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $583.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.52.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

