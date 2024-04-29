Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.54% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 11.5% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the third quarter worth about $407,000.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDRR opened at $45.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average is $43.49. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a one year low of $38.14 and a one year high of $46.61. The firm has a market cap of $517.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.