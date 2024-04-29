Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $245.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.89.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

