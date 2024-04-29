Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ashford Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AINC opened at $4.85 on Friday. Ashford has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $206.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.90 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashford

Ashford Company Profile

In other news, CEO Monty J. Bennett acquired 200,000 shares of Ashford stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $982,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 467,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,444.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 66.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

