Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Ashford Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AINC opened at $4.85 on Friday. Ashford has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.64.
Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $206.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.90 million.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ashford
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ashford
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Roku Trims Losses and Raises Guidance, But Market Isn’t Convinced
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Kimberly-Clark Proves the Best Offense is a Good Defensive Stock
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.