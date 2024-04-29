Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.11% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABR. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $12.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.97. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

