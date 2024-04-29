Analyzing Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) and New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR)

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) and New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Joby Aviation and New Horizon Aircraft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joby Aviation 1 0 2 0 2.33 New Horizon Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Joby Aviation currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.53%. Given Joby Aviation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Joby Aviation is more favorable than New Horizon Aircraft.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joby Aviation N/A -37.85% -30.90% New Horizon Aircraft N/A -29.17% 3.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Joby Aviation and New Horizon Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Joby Aviation and New Horizon Aircraft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joby Aviation $1.03 million 3,650.78 -$513.05 million ($0.81) -6.60 New Horizon Aircraft N/A N/A $8.61 million N/A N/A

New Horizon Aircraft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Joby Aviation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.5% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides. Joby Aviation, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace engineering company, focuses on designing and developing the hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market primarily in the United States. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

