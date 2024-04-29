Analyzing Borealis Foods (BRLS) and Its Competitors

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) is one of 37 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Borealis Foods to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Borealis Foods and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Borealis Foods Competitors 221 1072 1452 26 2.46

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 23.49%. Given Borealis Foods’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Borealis Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Borealis Foods has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borealis Foods’ competitors have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Borealis Foods and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A N/A -12.25% Borealis Foods Competitors -30.75% -35.43% -8.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Borealis Foods and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods N/A -$2.94 million -19.05 Borealis Foods Competitors $7.47 billion $680.56 million 4.47

Borealis Foods’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods. Borealis Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Borealis Foods competitors beat Borealis Foods on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. The company's product includes Chef Woo, a high-protein meat alternative; and Ramen Express, vegetarian ramen noodles. Borealis Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

