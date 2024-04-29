Analysts Set Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target at $4.68

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.68.

A number of research firms recently commented on PL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 399,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Teramo Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $514.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.79. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 63.67%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

