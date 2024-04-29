Analysts Set Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Target Price at $64.17

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.17.

Several analysts have commented on JSPR shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Velan Capital Investment Manag bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $4,532,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,188,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JSPR stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $31.01.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.15. Analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

