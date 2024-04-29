Analysts Set Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Price Target at $16.75

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Broadstone Net Lease

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadstone Net Lease

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

In other news, Director Michael A. Coke acquired 10,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,765.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael A. Coke acquired 10,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,765.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,824.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BNL opened at $14.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.09. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 139.03%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Free Report

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.