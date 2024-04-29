AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

AMCON Distributing stock opened at $158.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.50. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $135.70 and a one year high of $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $601.88 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. AMCON Distributing accounts for approximately 1.5% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CM Management LLC owned about 1.19% of AMCON Distributing worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

