abrdn plc Purchases 26,833 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 101.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,833 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in Z. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 1,724.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $43.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $61.13.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $178,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $178,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

