abrdn plc Cuts Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

abrdn plc cut its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 788.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 669,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,281,000 after acquiring an additional 594,076 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG stock opened at $34.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.02.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.04%.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

