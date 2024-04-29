5,962 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,141,000 after acquiring an additional 365,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,162,000 after acquiring an additional 732,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,568,000 after acquiring an additional 39,510 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,197,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,712,000 after acquiring an additional 26,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,944 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Compass Point upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.97.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $38.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $39.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

