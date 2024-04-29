3,717 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,717 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $69.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

