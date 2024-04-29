2,149 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 340,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 107,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $110.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.22 and a 1-year high of $118.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

