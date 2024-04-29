2,030 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3,475.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after acquiring an additional 118,585 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VLUE opened at $102.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.26 and its 200-day moving average is $99.03. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.