1,557 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dollar General by 48.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $142.07 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $222.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.37 and a 200-day moving average of $135.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

