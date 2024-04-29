12,087 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 88,614 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Exelon by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 84,498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 464,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 91,088 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,736 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,001,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

EXC opened at $37.32 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

