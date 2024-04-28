Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 83,693 Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2024

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMIFree Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,693 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 279,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 150,546 shares in the last quarter. 18.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE CHMI opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $5.61.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 69.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.49%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $5.50) on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHMI

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.