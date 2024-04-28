Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 83,693 Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,693 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 279,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 150,546 shares in the last quarter. 18.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHMI opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $5.61.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 69.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.49%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -35.29%.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $5.50) on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

