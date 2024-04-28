Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 75,160 Shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA – Free Report) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,160 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

