Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 571.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Photronics were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the third quarter worth $63,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Photronics stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.40. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Photronics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

