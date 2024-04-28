Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 6,528.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,552,000 after purchasing an additional 381,808 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 477.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,091,000 after acquiring an additional 399,843 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after acquiring an additional 517,683 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in Moderna by 10.5% during the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 81,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 42,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at $514,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,954 shares of company stock valued at $13,158,776. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.49.

View Our Latest Report on Moderna

Moderna Stock Up 1.7 %

MRNA opened at $107.97 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.