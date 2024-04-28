GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $122,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,730 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CFG stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $36.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

