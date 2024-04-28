GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases New Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,675 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 29,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,170,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 576,534 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,444,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,927,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962,030 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $35.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 13,456 shares of company stock worth $270,423. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

