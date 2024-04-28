GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases New Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 686 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 16,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

PTC opened at $180.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.62 and a 1-year high of $194.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. Research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

