Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,194,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,018,000 after purchasing an additional 630,543 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,200,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 50,289 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 615,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 125,976 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 260,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,289 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 259.4% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 62,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

