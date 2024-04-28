2,776 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,035,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,865,000 after purchasing an additional 318,983 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2,269.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,715,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,933 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,845,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,911,000 after purchasing an additional 127,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,157,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,648,000 after purchasing an additional 349,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CPB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $44.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.58. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

