Sigma Planning Corp Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Chubb Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CB opened at $245.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $260.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.52.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.