Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Get Invesco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invesco

Invesco Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:IVZ opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invesco has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently -106.67%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.