Evercore ISI Increases Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $78.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.66% from the stock’s previous close.

BSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.2 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $73.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.51. The company has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.39.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $3,418,529 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.