Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HST. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST opened at $18.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 330,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 39.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 649,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 184,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.