Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,119,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,912,000 after acquiring an additional 131,617 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Parsons by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,028 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Parsons by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Parsons by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 955,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,765,000 after purchasing an additional 366,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Parsons by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 927,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 77,010 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Parsons Stock Down 0.4 %

PSN stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $85.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.34.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

