Western Wealth Management LLC Has $823,000 Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $214.69 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $215.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,458,139 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Progressive from $279.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.88.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

